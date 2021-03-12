Team effort leads Ospreys over Lions in ASUN quarterfinal

Featured Image: Justin Nedrow

A strong third-quarter performance and smart basketball were a recipe for success as the North Florida Lady Ospreys booked their spot in the ASUN semifinals with a win over the North Alabama Lions.

UNF picked up their opening-round win at the ASUN Championships with a decisive 86-74 victory over UNA. The quarterfinal win advances UNF to the next round, while UNA’s season was ended with the loss.

An unlikely-yet-likely leader led the Ospreys as guard Rhetta Moore led the team in points, rebounds, assists and steals. Moore’s performance led a team-effort that saw five different Ospreys record double figures in points. In their third meeting against the Lions this season, they won this one by their largest point differential amongst the three.

They did it all with a starting group that included three Ospreys who were not on the team last year.

The Lions had bright spots in the game, with Lion guard Jaida Bond leading her team with 21 points and Lion forward Sakyia White recording an astonishing 19 rebounds. However, the team was hindered as they committed 20 turnovers and were down 22 going into the fourth quarter. Their shooting was also spotty, with the seven players available going 10-32 from beyond the three-point line.

While the Lions will be heading home, the Ospreys have seemed to improve since their earlier affairs this season against the Lions. One interesting anecdote about this win is that Jazz Bond did not play due to unknown reasons.

The Ospreys were still able to get the job done and now take on the number two seed Liberty Flames on Friday at 7 p.m. The Flames took down Bellarmine by 29 points to book an appointment with the Ospreys in the ASUN semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket, nationally-ranked FGCU took down JU, and Lipscomb escaped a scare from Stetson with a three-point overtime win over the Hatters. FGCU will now play Lipscomb in the other semifinal matchup. Both matchups will be on Friday, with the FGCU-Lipscomb game being at 2 p.m. and the Ospreys-Flames matchup at 7 p.m.

The ASUN championship game is still scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m.

Only four teams remain in the ASUN women’s basketball championship. Who will gain some new hardware? Follow UNF Spinnaker for more coverage and updates.

