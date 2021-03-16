UNF announces plans to fully re-open in fall semester

Last week, UNF announced that it plans to return to “pre-COVID ” university operations in the fall semester. An email was sent out to all students by the university’s marketing team.

This is a big step, since, by that point, it will have been a full school year of a COVID-restricted campus, and a full 18 months since life on UNF was “normal”. Their plans include mostly in-person course offerings, but the email re-affirms that they will still be following recommended guidelines, such as mask-wearing and/or social distancing.

The email also explained that the decision was made this far in advance because this time period is when fall courses are decided as well. Thus, determining them together was essential. They also recommend signing up for academic advising and submitting the newly available housing contracts for the fall semester.

Spinnaker will continue to follow this story as it develops.

