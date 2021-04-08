The Ozzies set for return to campus to honor student-athletes.

Awards show season is in full swing, and the UNF Ospreys are no exception. The university’s athletic department will have the spotlight when the 2021 Ozzies come to UNF Arena.

This event is designed to recognize Ospreys from all sports and their achievements throughout the 2020-2021 academic year. The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, April 14, on-campus at UNF Arena. While the show is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., doors will open an hour prior, and admission is free of charge.

Categories include Most Improved Athlete, Best Individual Performance and Best Team Performance. Each category will have a male and female winner, with four nominees for each award. While this is an athletics event, classroom efforts of Ospreys won’t go unnoticed, thanks to the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.

This is a relatively new UNF tradition, with the inaugural Ozzies taking place in 2018. Be sure to check out the complete list of nominees to see which of your favorite Ospreys are contending for each award. Follow along with Spinnaker for the latest on all things UNF athletics.

