UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

The Ozzies set for return to campus to honor student-athletes.

Riley Platt, Reporter
April 8, 2021

Awards show season is in full swing, and the UNF Ospreys are no exception. The university’s athletic department will have the spotlight when the 2021 Ozzies come to UNF Arena.

This event is designed to recognize Ospreys from all sports and their achievements throughout the 2020-2021 academic year. The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, April 14, on-campus at UNF Arena. While the show is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., doors will open an hour prior, and admission is free of charge.

While previous years events have been held at the fine arts building, this years event will be at the UNF Arena to promote social distancing

Categories include Most Improved Athlete, Best Individual Performance and Best Team Performance. Each category will have a male and female winner, with four nominees for each award. While this is an athletics event, classroom efforts of Ospreys won’t go unnoticed, thanks to the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award. 

This is a relatively new UNF tradition, with the inaugural Ozzies taking place in 2018. Be sure to check out the complete list of nominees to see which of your favorite Ospreys are contending for each award. Follow along with Spinnaker for the latest on all things UNF athletics.

____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Riley Platt,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • UNF student responsible for recent anti-Semitic material found on campus; JSU and SDS speaks out

    Daily

    UNF student responsible for recent anti-Semitic material found on campus; JSU and SDS speaks out

  • Photo accredited to Wikimedia Commons.

    Community

    The history of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

  • Photo accredited to Wikipedia.

    Album Reviews

    Review : Demi Lovato’s new album “Dancing With The Devil.”

  • Photo by Jens Thekkeveettil on Unsplash.

    Community

    Two popular Jackonville festivals canceled due to COVID-19

  • This April 4, 2021 photo shows a discarded mask on a beach in Point Pleasant, N.J. Volunteers cleaning beaches around the world have discovered and removed significant quantities of masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment. On Wednesday April 7, 2021, New Jersey’s Clean Ocean Action group reported removing 1,113 such items during beach cleanups last fall. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry).

    Covid-19 Shared stories

    AP: Discarded masks litter beaches worldwide, threaten sea life

  • The Ozfest Poster, courtesy of Osprey Life and Productions.

    Community

    Ozfest to happen tomorrow

  • Courtesy of UNF’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Inclusion Open Discussions.

    Daily

    Join UNF’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Inclusion for informative sexual assault discussions

  • Acting Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes speaks during a news conference Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Manatee County Emergency Management office in Palmetto, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday after a leak at a large pond of wastewater threatened to flood roads and burst a system that stores polluted water. (AP Photo/Chris O

    Community

    AP: Florida dismisses 2nd breach risk at phosphate reservoir

  • Anti-Semitic propaganda QR codes found attached to UNF professors’ doors

    Daily

    Anti-Semitic propaganda QR codes found attached to UNF professors’ doors

  • Photo courtesy of Siora18 via Unsplash

    Academics

    The future of Bright Futures is hazy

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
The Ozzies set for return to campus to honor student-athletes.