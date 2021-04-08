Most anticipated movies coming Summer 2021

You might be sick of the pandemic, but hopefully you’re not sick of watching movies. If not, buckle up, and get prepared because this year has some exciting releases to look forward to.

Mortal Kombat (April 23, 2021)

“Mortal Kombat” is about an intergalactic tournament of ancient martial arts where character Shaolin Monk Liu Kang, from Earth, gets invited as a competitor.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBa_aHwCbC4

Cruella (May 28, 2021)

The evil woman known to exploit cute puppies in the popular Disney movie, “101 Dalmations,” returns in this live-action feature film.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmRKv7n2If8

A Quiet Place Part II (May 28, 2021)

We see the Abbott family again as they continue to face the terrors of the outside world in silence. When they journey to the unknown, they discover that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats around.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEMwSdne6UE

Fast and Furious 9 (June 25, 2021)

If you’re a “Fast and Furious” fan, get excited. The crew is returning this time to battle a skilled assassin and driver….Dominic Toretto’s brother.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSiDu3Ywi8E

Zola (June 30, 2021)

Inspired by a Twitter thread that went viral, a waitress agrees to go with an exotic dancer, her boyfriend, and a roommate on a road trip to Florida to seek profit at a high-end strip club.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24KbaKlCDDI

Top Gun : Maverick (July 2, 2021)

After years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete must confront the past while training a new squad of graduates for a dangerous mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4U4BQW9OEk

Black Widow (July 9,2021)

At birth, the Black Widow is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. The movie tells the story of the Black Widow before she became involved with the Avengers.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fp9pNPdNwjI

The Forever Purge (July 9, 2021)

“The Forever Purge” is an American dystopian action science-fiction horror film.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNwkVEsA0k8

The Green Knight (July 30, 2021)

The nephew of King Arthur embarks on a quest to confront the Green Knight.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VoJc2tH3WBw

Jungle Cruise (July 30, 2021)

A doctor and her skipper travel down the Amazon in a boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal, and could forever change the future of medicine.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_HvoipFcA8

The Suicide Squad – Rebellion (Aug. 6, 2021)

The ongoing adventures of Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, and their team of supervillains.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBumm7mYT_0

Candyman (Aug. 27, 2021)

In this horror/thriller film, Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. A chance encounter exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9uXxOxVe4w

