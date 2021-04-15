The OZZIES returned last night, here’s who took home awards

John Watson, Sports Editor
April 15, 2021

The OZZIES returned in spectacular fashion last night as student-athletes from around UNF were recognized for their achievements on and off the field. Here are the award winners.

 Being held at the UNF Arena this year to promote social distancing, this year’s show was both entertaining and heartwarming (UNF Athletics)

Athlete of the Year, Female: Thais Reiss | Soccer

Athlete of the Year, Male: Nick Gabrelcik | Golf

Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Female: Rhetta Moore | Basketball

Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Male: Nathan Jubran | Cross Country/Track & Field

Newcomer of the Year, Female: Marissa Mackins | Basketball

Newcomer of the Year, Male: Jose Placer | Basketball

Freshman of the Year, Female: Rocio Moro | Volleyball

Freshman of the Year, Male: Nick Gabrelcik | Golf

Most Improved Team: Women’s Soccer (2018 to 2019)

Most Improved Individual, Female: Rhetta Moore | Basketball

Most Improved Individual, Male: Trey Spratling-Williams | Baseball

Best Team Performance: Men’s Cross Country winning the 2021 Spring ASUN Championship

Best Individual Performance, Female: Jazz Bond | 35 pts, 9 rebs, 3 assts and 2 blks in come-from-behind win vs UNA, capped by hitting the game winning shot

Best Individual Performance, Male: Nathan Jubran | Becoming first UNF runner to compete at NCAA Cross Country Nationals after earning Runner of the Year honors in ASUN

Osprey Spirit Award: Colin Corcoran | Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach

Manny Velasquez Perseverance Award: Emma Voigt | Women’s Soccer

Highest Team GPA, Women: Golf – 3.647 (2019) | Golf – 3.776 (2020)

Highest Team GPA, Men: Baseball – 3.338 (2019) | Tennis – 3.589 (2020)

Highest Individual GPA: 4.0 [Emily Kesterson (WSOC) | Hannah Cardozo (WSOC) | Vanessa Piermont (WSOC) | Sophia Thompson (WSOC) | Crystal Liebenberg (XCTF) | Jenn Brunson (XCTF) | Nathan Jubran (XCTF) | Syd Steele (XCTF) | Louisa Washburn (TF) | Magnolia Lake (XCTF) | Henrik Welle (MSOC) | Jazz Bond (WBB) | Rhetta Moore (WBB) | Emmanuel Lambright (MBB) | Sarah Joram (SWIM) | Federico Nani (MTEN) | Sydney Matzko (Softball) | Paige Pfent (Softball) | Teresa Conroy (WGolf)]

Team Leadership Award Winners

Men’s Cross Country | Jared Vazquez

Women’s Cross Country | Camryn Cooney

Volleyball | Gabby O’Connell

Women’s Soccer | Sophia Thompson

Men’s Soccer | LJ Estes

Men’s Basketball | Jose Placer

Women’s Basketball | Jazz Bond

Swimming | Sarah Joram

Men’s Tennis | Joe Ellis

Women’s Tennis | Lucia Montano

Men’s Golf | Michael Mattiace

Women’s Golf | Daniela Gonzalez

Women’s Track & Field | Louisa Washburn

Men’s Track & Field | Jaasiel Torres

Baseball | Eddie Miller

Softball | Kayla McGory

Beach Volleyball | Sophie Beckley

