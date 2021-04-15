The OZZIES returned last night, here’s who took home awards

Featured Image: UNF Athletics

The OZZIES returned in spectacular fashion last night as student-athletes from around UNF were recognized for their achievements on and off the field. Here are the award winners.

Athlete of the Year, Female: Thais Reiss | Soccer

Athlete of the Year, Male: Nick Gabrelcik | Golf

Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Female: Rhetta Moore | Basketball

Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Male: Nathan Jubran | Cross Country/Track & Field

Newcomer of the Year, Female: Marissa Mackins | Basketball

Newcomer of the Year, Male: Jose Placer | Basketball

Freshman of the Year, Female: Rocio Moro | Volleyball

Freshman of the Year, Male: Nick Gabrelcik | Golf

Most Improved Team: Women’s Soccer (2018 to 2019)

Most Improved Individual, Female: Rhetta Moore | Basketball

Most Improved Individual, Male: Trey Spratling-Williams | Baseball

Best Team Performance: Men’s Cross Country winning the 2021 Spring ASUN Championship

Best Individual Performance, Female: Jazz Bond | 35 pts, 9 rebs, 3 assts and 2 blks in come-from-behind win vs UNA, capped by hitting the game winning shot

Best Individual Performance, Male: Nathan Jubran | Becoming first UNF runner to compete at NCAA Cross Country Nationals after earning Runner of the Year honors in ASUN

Osprey Spirit Award: Colin Corcoran | Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach

Manny Velasquez Perseverance Award: Emma Voigt | Women’s Soccer

Highest Team GPA, Women: Golf – 3.647 (2019) | Golf – 3.776 (2020)

Highest Team GPA, Men: Baseball – 3.338 (2019) | Tennis – 3.589 (2020)

Highest Individual GPA: 4.0 [Emily Kesterson (WSOC) | Hannah Cardozo (WSOC) | Vanessa Piermont (WSOC) | Sophia Thompson (WSOC) | Crystal Liebenberg (XCTF) | Jenn Brunson (XCTF) | Nathan Jubran (XCTF) | Syd Steele (XCTF) | Louisa Washburn (TF) | Magnolia Lake (XCTF) | Henrik Welle (MSOC) | Jazz Bond (WBB) | Rhetta Moore (WBB) | Emmanuel Lambright (MBB) | Sarah Joram (SWIM) | Federico Nani (MTEN) | Sydney Matzko (Softball) | Paige Pfent (Softball) | Teresa Conroy (WGolf)]

Team Leadership Award Winners

Men’s Cross Country | Jared Vazquez

Women’s Cross Country | Camryn Cooney

Volleyball | Gabby O’Connell

Women’s Soccer | Sophia Thompson

Men’s Soccer | LJ Estes

Men’s Basketball | Jose Placer

Women’s Basketball | Jazz Bond

Swimming | Sarah Joram

Men’s Tennis | Joe Ellis

Women’s Tennis | Lucia Montano

Men’s Golf | Michael Mattiace

Women’s Golf | Daniela Gonzalez

Women’s Track & Field | Louisa Washburn

Men’s Track & Field | Jaasiel Torres

Baseball | Eddie Miller

Softball | Kayla McGory

Beach Volleyball | Sophie Beckley

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].