UNF Alumni Andrew Baker has passed away

Andrew Baker passed away this morning at 3:53 a.m. after a long battle in the hospital according to a Facebook post from his sister, Gillian McLaughlin.

In the post she wrote:

“Patrick Andrew Livingston Baker danced his way into the pearly gates of Heaven this morning at 3:53am🌈

Our hearts are broken into a million pieces, but we know that God needed him and his incredible energy and light more. We are blessed to have gained a saint, an angel and a legend watching over us.”

Andrew, a UNF alumni, was in the hospital after suffering a Traumatic Brain Injury after completing the 15k Gate River Run on March 20. He suffered through multiple cardiac arrhythmias and rhabdomyolysis and had to be resuscitated three times on the way to the hospital. His MRI scans showed a Traumatic Brain Injury with widespread brain swelling, according to his sister.

An April 7 update from his sister showed signs of hope as Andrew was still fighting in the hospital. At that time, the GoFundme for Andrew had shattered its goal and over 1,200 people had donated bringing the total to over $80,000. The heartbreaking news came today that he has passed away.

At the end of the Facebook post, Gillian had this to say to everyone who has shown support for Andrew:

“Don’t stop believing. Keep saying his name and live like Andrew did every single day with love, kindness and joy and being and giving your very all.”

