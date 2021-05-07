UNF upsets #25 Ole Miss to mark first-ever NCAA tournament win

Featured Image: @ASUNTennis on Twitter

UNF accomplished something that has never been done in the history of the ASUN. With their win over #25 Ole Miss, they become the first women’s tennis team in ASUN history to advance in the NCAA tournament.

With all eyes watching Annabelle Davis as she battled against Reka Zadori in the longest-lasting singles match of the day, the Ospreys found themselves one point away from history. After a few rallies back and forth, Zadori sent a ball beyond the baseline to give the Ospreys the deciding match win.

However, the day didn’t start as the Ospreys had hoped as they lost the doubles point by way of two consecutive losses. The rebels opened singles with a 1-0 lead and only needed three singles wins out of six to get past the Ospreys. This would not happen.

Lucia Montano, Constanza Gorches, Valentina Mariotto and Annabelle Davis secured singles wins for the Ospreys, and in three out of the four wins, UNF did not win the first set. Montano’s win on paper was the big upset of the day as she defeated #29 Sabina Machalova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3. Constanza Gorches got the other ranked win for UNF on the day, defeating Tereza Janatova 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. Davis’ win secured the fourth singles win for the Ospreys as they won 4-3 over the Rebels.

The Ospreys will celebrate this win, but there is still work to be done. They will play the winner of No. 11 Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern Saturday, May 8 at 2 p.m.

