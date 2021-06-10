Breaking down UNF women’s soccer 2021 ASUN slate

Featured Image: Justin Nedrow

The Ospreys are coming off a wildly successful 2020 (Spring ‘21) campaign, but they will be challenged greatly in a newly-loaded ASUN lineup. With upcoming conference schedules being released, let’s take a look at UNF’s slate.

Going 10-2, the Ospreys posted their highest win percentage since 2000. These two losses came to the Florida Gators in UNF’s lone regular-season loss, with the second to Liberty in the ASUN Championship Semifinal.

This season brings about three new members for the ASUN: Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, and Jacksonville State. While the Central Arkansas Bears were the only newcomer to post a winning record last season, this added competition will be sure to make things interesting.

UNF will start ASUN play by hosting Lipscomb on Sept. 23. The Bison went 6-0-2 in conference play last season, winning the ASUN North Division. The Ospreys then face Central Arkansas days later at home on Sept. 26 before hitting the road.

A trip to Louisville will be due as UNF faces the Bellarmine Knights in their last match of the month on Sept. 30. However, the road games don’t stop coming, as the Ospreys’ next three matches take place away from home. This stretch includes Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 3), Stetson (Oct. 7), and FGCU (Oct. 10).

Making up for the lengthy road trip, UNF will close the regular season out with a three-game homestand. First, the Ospreys look to avenge last season’s semifinal loss to Liberty on Oct. 14. Next up is Kennesaw State on Oct. 17, before UNF closes out the regular season against the rival JU Dolphins on Oct. 23.

It was a very successful season for the Ospreys, but they look to finish the job and win the ASUN this fall. With three players being ranked in Top Drawer Soccer’s Top 100 Player Rankings and talented transfers coming in from big-name schools, UNF looks to pick up where they left off and come out on top.

