UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

SPORTS: Inside Swoop in 90 Seconds

TJ Tomkunas, UNF School of Communication
June 15, 2021

Presented by the UNF School of Communication.

____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Graph created by Spinnaker Creative Services Team.

    Daily

    NEWS: Inside Swoop in 90 Seconds

  • Photo courtesy of Netflix

    Entertainment

    Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth’ season one review

  • Photo courtesy of Orange Crush Festival.

    Community

    Orange Crush Festival to bring the party to Jacksonville this weekend

  • FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Now that the pandemic appears to be waning and DeSantis is heading into his reelection campaign next year, he has emerged from the political uncertainty as one of the most prominent Republican governors and an early White House front-runner in 2024 among Donald Trump

    Daily

    AP: Florida bans ‘critical race theory’ from its classrooms

  • Nick Morrow profile: How Matchbox 20 and the University of Maryland brought UNF its next AD

    Latest Stories

    Nick Morrow profile: How Matchbox 20 and the University of Maryland brought UNF its next AD

  • Photo courtesy of Pixabay.

    Community

    Blood drive at Osprey Fountains on Tuesday, June 15

  • Courtesy of Disney Platform Distribution.

    Entertainment

    ‘Loki’ episode #1 review

  • Photo courtesy of the creative services department.

    Entertainment

    An overview of the E3 2021 & Summer Game Fest schedules

  • "The last male northern white rhino" by Jessica Leas Photography is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0.

    Daily

    Northern white rhinos actually went functionally extinct years ago; Can the subspecies be saved?

  • ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ movie review

    Daily

    ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ movie review

Navigate Right
Activate Search
Home
SPORTS: Inside Swoop in 90 Seconds