ASUN reveals 2021 Ospreys volleyball schedule

Featured Image: Justin Nedrow

Coming off an unusual season in the spring, the Ospreys will get back to work fairly quickly as their 2021 conference slate kicks off in September. Now that the ASUN schedule has been released let’s look at what lies ahead for UNF volleyball.

The Ospreys posted a 10-10 record last season, going 8-4 in ASUN play. This season’s scheduling format involves playing teams in one’s division twice while playing teams from the other division once. For example, UNF will face JU twice while facing North Alabama once.

Non-conference meetings are yet to be revealed, but UNF will begin conference play on Sept. 24 in Jacksonville, Alabama. ASUN newcomer Jacksonville State will play host to an ASUN Crossover, taking place throughout the weekend of Sept. 24 through Sept. 26. The Ospreys will face Central Arkansas, Jacksonville State, and North Alabama during this event.

The month of October starts with three home matches at UNF Arena. Back-to-back meetings with Stetson and FGCU will take place on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3. This homestand will come to an end on Oct. 10 when UNF hosts the rival JU Dolphins.

The Ospreys will be back on the road, heading to Lynchburg to take on the Liberty Flames on Oct. 15. Capping off the road trip is a match against Kennesaw State on Oct. 17. The KSU Owls are coming off a very successful season, going 11-3.

UNF then plays host to an ASUN crossover of their own, taking place from Oct. 22 through Oct. 24. This event will see the Ospreys take on Bellarmine, Eastern Kentucky, and reigning champion Lipscomb. The Lipscomb Bisons are coming off a dominant season, going 17-3 and taking home the ASUN Championship.

As the season comes toward the end, the Ospreys will play three final road matches before ending the regular season at home. These road matches take place in the Sunshine State, including visits to FGCU on Oct. 29 and Stetson on Oct. 31. UNF then returns to Jacksonville, taking on JU across town on Nov. 7.

Closing out the regular season are two home matches against Kennesaw State and Liberty on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14. With new teams in the conference this year, the ASUN will be more competitive than ever. This will make winning the conference more difficult but will ultimately serve to better the league. Follow along with Spinnaker for the latest on UNF volleyball.

