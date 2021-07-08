UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

ASUN releases men’s basketball conference schedule

John Watson, Sports Editor
July 8, 2021

Featured Image: Justin Nedrow

Windmill dunks, crossovers and the birds of trey are returning for yet another season of ASUN competition. Facing familiar foes and some new additions, this year’s conference schedule looks to put the Ospreys against tough competition.

With three new teams entering the league this year (Central Arkansas, Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky), the ASUN has expanded to 12 teams. These 12 teams will be split into two divisions with an East division and a West division. The Ospreys will be in the East division and play each East team twice. Matchups against West teams will only be one game.

The three new teams are located in the West division, so UNF will only play each of them once.

UNF’s conference schedule is set to start on Jan. 6, 2022 at FGCU and end on Feb. 26 at Stetson.

The Ospreys will look to improve on last season’s campaign where they posted a 6-6 conference record.

