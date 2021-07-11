UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

“Fatal Traffic Accident” occurs on UNF Campus

Nathan Turoff, Features Editor
July 11, 2021

This afternoon, Ospreys received a push alert that a traffic accident occurred on UNF property. 

 

Very little is known at this time, but the accident has resulted in a death, with someone who is not affiliated with UNF. 

  Screenshot of the alert

The accident occurred along First Coast Tech Parkway. This is the road that goes from Alumni Hall to the Shell gas station. This is also the road that one takes to access Osprey Flats and Hicks Hall.

 Screenshot of UNF digital Map, showing the road where the accident occurred, courtesy of UNF

 

Spinnaker will follow this story as it develops.

________

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Nathan Turoff, Features Editor

