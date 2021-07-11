“Fatal Traffic Accident” occurs on UNF Campus

This afternoon, Ospreys received a push alert that a traffic accident occurred on UNF property.

Very little is known at this time, but the accident has resulted in a death, with someone who is not affiliated with UNF.

The accident occurred along First Coast Tech Parkway. This is the road that goes from Alumni Hall to the Shell gas station. This is also the road that one takes to access Osprey Flats and Hicks Hall.

Spinnaker will follow this story as it develops.

