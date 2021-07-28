UNF SG Vice President resigns

Effective immediately, the UNF Student Body Vice President Darryl Boyer has resigned. The full resignation letter can be found below.

“Throughout my time serving our Ospreys, I have learned that our community is brilliant, diverse, and futuristic. Furthermore, despite any difficult obstacle or unforeseen circumstance our Osprey Community always remains one nest,” the letter reads.

Spinnaker is reaching out to all parties involved and will update when possible.

___

