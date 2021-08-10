UNF releases statement setting ‘strong expectation’ for mask wearing

UNF just announced that “effective immediately,” all people on UNF property are strongly encouraged to wear masks indoors, vaccinated or not.

Screenshot of release.

This carefully worded statement comes in response to rising COVID cases as schools prepare for fall semester.

It explicitly states that it isn’t a mandate, but a strong recommendation, and is essentially everything but saying it is required. This was likely done to appease Florida Governor Ron Desantis’ controversial response to the rising cases.

This is but another step from UNF to ensure the safety of its students in the fall semester, as they recently offered a new incentive to vaccinated students.

Spinnaker will keep this story updated.

