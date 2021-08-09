UNF announces vaccine incentive program

UNF will be giving students $100 in Ozzie Bucks if they qualify for the vaccine incentive program. In order to qualify, students must scan and electronically submit a copy of their CDC vaccination card showing that they have been fully vaccinated.

With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, that would mean one shot, and for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that would mean two shots.

For international students, they must show proof of a WHO-approved vaccine and/or first dose of a WHO vaccine with a history of COVID infection.

More instructions will be on the Student Health website by the beginning of the Fall semester here.

If a student doesn’t want to or cannot submit electronically, UNF is offering an alternative. They can report to a site on campus (to be announced) and show a member of the UNF health team their CDC vaccination card for verification.

“This incentive will apply to all students enrolled for the Fall semester who have been vaccinated or become vaccinated prior to Oct. 31,” reads the email.

Spinnaker will update this story as more information is announced.

