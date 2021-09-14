UNF announces vaccine clinic

The UNF Student Health Center (SHS) has announced a vaccine clinic open for students who wish to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Partnering with Walgreens to offer the Pfizer vaccine, the clinic will be happening on Wednesday, Sep. 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the UNF Field House.

Pfizer was the first vaccine to become FDA approved in Aug. with the FDA being “very confident” that the vaccine met the high standards for an approved product.

Location of the UNF Fieldhouse. Screenshot from UNF campus map.

Appointments are required for this clinic, make one here. SHS gives their thanks to anyone who is already fully vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated and looking for a second Pfizer vaccine on Sep. 22 or later, SHS says to register for the on-campus clinic.

To learn more, visit the SHS website here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].