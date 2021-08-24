FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and up, UNF stands by its decision to just encourage vaccinations

Vaccinations are taking huge strides as the FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine for use on ages 16 and up yesterday, an upgrade from its emergency approval.

“[The] public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” says Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock. “Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”

Photo via Unsplash/Mufid Majnun.

Despite this huge news, UNF says that it will not currently be changing its policy based on the FDA’s approval.

“We expect all members of the campus community to be vaccinated and will continue to coordinate operational efforts closely with local, state and federal officials as well as the Florida State University System, and update guidelines as needed,” they said in response to Spinnaker’s request for comment.

America appears to be moving towards a time where masks aren’t necessary. Hopefully, those who expressed skepticism about the safety of the vaccine can now rest assured.

Spinnaker will continue to follow this story as more information is released.

