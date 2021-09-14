UNF ranks ‘Best National University’ for the third year in a row

The U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 edition of Best Colleges list ranks more than 1,400 colleges and universities across the country. Once again, UNF made the list.

Along with this ranking, the University’s undergraduate business, computer science, engineering, and nursing programs ranked as some of the best in the country. UNF was also named a ‘Top Public School,’ and ‘Top Performer in Social Mobility’.

Photo by Justin Nedrow.

The rankings are established after applying a few factors. These factors applied are academic reputation, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, such as class size, and the percentage of faculty with the top academic degree, student-faculty ratio, student selectivity, financial resources, and alumni giving.

“We are honored to be recognized for the third straight year as a leading national university in addition to having many of our undergraduate programs highly ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s top lists,” said UNF President David Szymanski in a statement released by the University. “These recognitions are the direct result of the tireless work and dedication from the University’s faculty and staff and our gifted and hard-working students.”

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].