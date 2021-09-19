UNF’s biggest poster sale makes its return
September 19, 2021
Sponsored by the UNF Bookstore, the UNF Poster Sale will have thousands of options to choose from. The event will begin on Monday, Sept. 20 through Friday, Sept. 24. It will be held at the Student Union from 9 a.m. until5 p.m.
Categories of posters include music, fine art prints, humor, video games, movies, television series, photography, nature, fantasy, psychedelic, frames, and much more.
