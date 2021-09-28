Student opportunity to receive a $75 stipend or giftcard

The UNF Eta Sigma Gamma Chapter is offering incentives at their organized Ospreys Against COVID (OAC) Student Ambassador training this Wed., Sept. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on campus.

Ambassadors are peer leaders, who are expected to provide knowledge and resources to empower other students to make informed decisions about COVID-19.

The first 15 students to sign up and attend training will receive a free OAC T-shirt and up to 15 Ambassadors will receive a $75 stipend or gift card for completing training on campus and assisting in other grant activities.

This training will be hosted by Project Director, Danielle Harris, Comunity Project Director, Jacqueline Rush, and Tawanda Washington, RN, Assistant Director of Nursing at the Florida Department of Health.

The goals of the program listed on their event page are:

Reduce COVID-19 transmission among the UNF campus and surrounding community Increase awareness of the ongoing risks of COVID-19 Increase campus knowledge on the behavioral risks of COVID-19 Reduce stigma and fear associated with COVID-19 vaccination Increase behaviors on-campus that mitigate COVID-19 risk

According to the event page, OAC Ambassadors will be educating and promoting healthy behaviors, providing resource information, and answering any questions students may have. This will be accomplished through tabling events, workshops, and other campus events.

The ultimate goal of an ambassador is to help students feel informed about COVID-19, how it spreads and how they can protect themselves and others.

You can find the event located at Building 39A, J. Brooks Brown Addition, Room 1034.

To RSVP click here.

Email questions to: [email protected]

