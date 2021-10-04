UNF sees dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases

After starting the Fall semester with constant worry over campus-wide COVID-19 cases, UNF reported just nine cases amongst students and one case amongst employees during the last week of Sep. Having already experienced a dramatic decrease in cases across Sep. as a whole, data available at the time of writing appears to foreshadow a bright future for the university.

With classes officially beginning on Aug. 23, UNF experienced a total of 129 COVID-19 cases amongst students and 29 COVID-19 cases amongst employees in Aug. alone. In Sep., UNF saw 73 COVID-19 cases amongst students and just eight cases amongst employees, incredible improvements from the previous month.

This data aligns with Florida as a whole which also experienced a drop in new COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks, according to a report by the Florida Department of Health.

Between the last week of Aug. and the last week of Sep., Florida saw a total decrease of 114,049 cases, as shown above.

