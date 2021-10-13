UNF’s Florida Small Business Development Center begins after-hours consulting

The Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UNF has expanded its services to now offer “Beyond Business Hours” at no additional cost to any small business owner located on the First Coast. This includes anyone living in the following counties: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee, and Union.

The Center says that they can help any Osprey’s interested in starting a business or who have already started one.

“Start-up assistance begins with a menu of SBDC workshops. Practical, convenient, concise and affordable, these group training programs cover topics from STARTUP basics, to marketing, accounting/record keeping, financing, and taxes,” wrote Taylor Kennedy, Senior Consultant at SBDC.

SBDC Director Huston Pullen told the Jacksonville Business Journal that “sometimes if you’re an entrepreneur and you want to start a business, you’re working during the day or you’re going to school during the day, so you don’t have the time to go and meet with someone … This allows those folks who would like to start a business to get some one-on-one, technical assistance with an expert.”

Located in the Herbert University Center on the second floor, Suite 2090, students can schedule an appointment by calling (904) 620-2476 or visiting their consulting page and filling out the contact form. Their Beyond Business Hours are from 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. during the week, and from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on weekends.

