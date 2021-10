Flu season is almost upon us, so UNF is giving free flu vaccines for students on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. The vaccine clinic will be at building 62, Lot 17.

Ospreys can schedule an appointment online here, or call 904-620-2900.

