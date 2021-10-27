Why you may want to take a trip to Orlando this holiday season 

Orlando is not a far drive from Jacksonville, which is great, because this year Walt Disney World is bringing all the holiday festivities imaginable for its 50th anniversary.

Each park will be cheerfully decorated for the holiday season. Featured at the popular park, Magic Kingdom, there will be the event Disney Very Merriest Hours. This event is four hours and begins Nov. 8 taking place on select nights through Dec. 21.

Tickets are $169-249 each per adult depending on the night. Included are festive food and beverage options, special holiday features on attractions, the “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade,” firework shows, the brand-new 50th-anniversary firework spectacular “Disney Enchantment” and “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks.” Cinderella Castle will have a holiday projection featured as well.

Disney lovers can also look forward to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays this year starting Nov. 26 through Dec. 30

Epcot is known for its wonderful international eat and drink around the world experience as the park attempts to transcend guests into different cultural experiences. At Epcot this holiday season, there will be entertainment, food, and drinks from holiday kitchens around the world, as well as The EPCOT Candlelight Processional.

This holiday event at Epcot gives guests the opportunity to experience special holiday traditions around the world. For example, there will be Las Posadas at the Mexico pavilion, Canadian Holiday Voyageurs in the Canada pavilion, a Chinese Lion Dance celebrating the new year in the China pavilion, A Hanukkah storyteller along the promenade, as well as holiday storytellers in France, Italy, Japan, Norway, and the United Kingdom. Guests may even spot Santa Claus himself.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the famous and notable Tower of Terror will have a holiday projection show called Sunset Seasons Greetings.

The holiday festivities will continue at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. By day, there will be fun decorations such as life-size, artisan-sculpted animal puppets—including reindeer, foxes, and polar bears. At night, according to Disney, there will be colorful rooftop luminaries and bird lanterns lit up in the sky. Santa Claus will also be sailing down the Discovery River to a holiday soundtrack. The Tree of Life, a focal point in the park, will be decorated with holiday-themed decor as it shimmers to music.

Don’t neglect Disney Springs. The Christmas Tree Stroll will return this year. Guests are invited to see beautifully decorated Disney Christmas trees that will be located in neighborhoods throughout Disney Springs. It is a popular tradition among Disney lovers.

