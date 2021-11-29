UNF deploying ‘loud devices’ to deter vultures from campus

UNF kicks off their partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture today with their “cooperative service agreement” to entice vultures into vacating campus property, according to the notice. In line with this initiative, loud devices will be used to drive the birds away starting at 3:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

State and federally protected, “the growing population has caused damage to the north cell tower, athletic facilities, parking lots, and fields, while also soiling equipment, dugouts and seating areas used by the campus community and visitors,” reads the Osprey Update.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear loud booms across campus, the noises will stop at nightfall.

Any questions should be directed to the UNF Environmental Health & Safety Department at [email protected] or (904) 620-2019.

