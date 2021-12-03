UNF student hit by vehicle while crossing street

A University of North Florida (UNF) student was hit by a vehicle while walking across an unspecified part of UNF Drive.

The University Police Department (UPD) reports that the student was transported to the Baptist Medical Center in the St. John’s Town Center soon after with a “bruised left wrist and possible head injury,” according to the report.

The traffic crash happened in the mid-afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Spinnaker will continue to update this breaking news story.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].