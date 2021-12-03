UNF lifts water advisory

Moments ago, the University of North Florida (UNF) announced that the water advisory on campus has been lifted, and water is once again safe to drink. Initially put in place after a water main burst, the advisory shut down the Starbucks and Chick-fil-A located in the core of campus.

“The precautionary water advisory previously issued for sections of the core of campus at UNF has been lifted,” read the alert.

Chick-fil-A reopened on Nov. 30 and Starbucks is expected to follow suit soon.

Read the entire alert here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].