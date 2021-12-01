UNF core campus water remains undrinkable, Chick-fil-A reopens

After the University of North Florida (UNF) advised everyone on campus to not drink the water in all buildings within the core of campus — closing the ever-popular Starbucks and Chick-fil-A locations in that area — Spinnaker has noticed some change.

Cordoned off by UPD fences, a portion of the sidewalk in front of the Gandhi statue at the core of campus appears to have been filled. There have been no updates at this time as to whether or not water is drinkable again, but Chick-fil-A has reopened.

UNF Dining Services released the following update on their Instagram yesterday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNF Dining Services (@unfdining)

Spinnaker will update this story once more information is released about the water conditions on the core of UNF’s campus.

