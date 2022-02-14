Introducing All Things Osprey: A weekly recap of UNF athletics

Welcome to All Things Osprey, a Monday morning update on the previous week of athletic events at the University of North Florida.

With so many sports seasons going on simultaneously, it’s easy for great stories to slip through the cracks. One such season that recently started was softball. After a bit of a disappointing year in 2021, the squad is looking to bounce back with a talent-loaded roster.

The first key to a great season is getting off to a good start, something that the Ospreys did this past weekend. The team opened up their schedule hosting the River City Leadoff. On Friday, UNF got things going with wins over Campbell University and Florida A&M.

Lockdown pitching played a significant role in these wins, with Erin Kyle allowing just one earned run in a shutout win to kick off her time with the Ospreys. The squad gave NC State everything they could handle on Saturday but ultimately fell 6-5 in extra innings.

The softball team wasn’t the only group of Ospreys locked up in a tight game on Saturday. Nearly 400 miles north of campus, men’s basketball faced off against Kennesaw State in a match that came down to the wire. The Ospreys saw their lead shrink in the closing minutes but were able to get the win.

This victory doesn’t only get the team back on the right track, but it was also head coach Matthew Driscoll’s 200th career win at UNF. Things haven’t gone according to plan this season for the team, but it’s nice to see Coach Driscoll reach a milestone like this.

Looking northward, track and field were in action at Liberty University for the Darius Dixon Invite. UNF senior Nathan Jubran turned heads when he posted a new school record in the 5000m event. The previous record had been standing since 1997. Talk about making history!

This upcoming week is loaded with all kinds of exciting events, so make sure to stay tuned for continuing coverage and next week’s edition of All Things Osprey.

