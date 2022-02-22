UNF reports 16 positive cases

At the University of North Florida, 16 positive COVID-19 cases were reported for the week of Feb. 11 till Feb. 17.

The positive cases include 15 students and one employee. Out of the 15 students, 4 live on-campus and 11 off-campus. The previous week, from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, had a total of 39 reported positive cases.

Keep up with reported COVID-19 cases here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].