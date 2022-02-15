Positive cases total 39 at UNF

A total of 39 positive COVID-19 cases were reported at the University of North Florida during the second week of February.

The first week of February had 75 reported positive cases while the final week of January had 146. From Feb. 4 to Feb. 10, the second week’s reported cases included 23 students and 16 employees. Out of the 23 students, 10 live on-campus and 13 live off-campus.

UNF tested a total of 142 students and 21 employees last week.

Keep up with COVID-19 cases are reported by the university here.

