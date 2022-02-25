UNF apologizes to students for Instagram trivia that “perpetuated racial stereotypes”

Some sat on the floor, some in chairs and some stood as students, faculty and alumni piled into the University of North Florida Intercultural Center’s “Reflection Room” Wednesday afternoon to discuss concerns over an Osprey Life Black History Month Instagram trivia that many found offensive.

What was the trivia?

As part of the University of North Florida’s celebration of Black History Month, Osprey Life and Productions and the Interfaith Center partnered to creat a themed trivia that was later posted to Instagram on Feb. 21. One of the questions asked “What is a popular drink in the African American community?” and gave four possible answers: Pepsi, Red Kool-Aid, Cranberry Juice and Sierra Mist.

Instagram comments almost instantly flooded the Office of Diversity and Inclusion account slamming the “stereotypical question and answer” as one user wrote on the post. ODI released a statement under the banner titled “A Message from the Office of Diversity and Inclusion” that read:

“The purpose of the trivia poll shared during Black History Month was to engage students in recognizing diverse aspects of Black/African American culture. The questions were adopted from a pop culture trivia game. While some content may have been viewed as insensitive, we reaffirm our commitment in honoring cultural humility and cultural sensitivity.”

The post also invited students to participate in a discussion about the “impacts of cultural representation and sensitivity” Wednesday titled “Let’s Talk About It.”

With students hot on the heels of this statement post, ODI released another statement not long after.

“We apologize. We acknowledge the Black History Month Trivia perpetuated racial stereotypes and caused racial trauma. Our subsequent statement failed to take accountability for the harm we caused. We messed up,” the post read. This second statement also noted that ODI’s student organizations did not contribute to the trivia or the statement.

“Let’s Talk About It”

Gallery | 13 Photos Justin Nedrow The Black Student Union streamed the discussion live on their Instagram.

Leading the discussion was Rudy F. Jamison, assistant director of urban education and community initiatives for the UNF Center for Urban Education and Policy, who opened by explaining the purpose of the event. Together, they would spend the following three hours talking about their concerns, experiences and issues with the university over the posted trivia.

Being sure to listen to each and every student who wanted to speak, Jamison took careful notes of the general topics covered on a large sheet of paper hung on the door. Going around the room, students spoke of their concerns surrounding the trivia itself, feeling unsafe at a predominantly white institution like UNF, feeling unwelcome and uncomfortable in the Intercultural Center and more.

One student described the trivia as “unethical” because it bore incredible semblance to “questions used to tease black kids.” The trivia “picks at our culture a little bit” and feeds stereotypes, another student said.

Talking about the delayed apology from ODI, one student said that “The statement should have been ‘I apologize because I f****d up.”

Students also raised multiple concerns about diversity in other departments and organizations across the university, including Spinnaker.

Wrapping up their discussion, Jamison had a proposition for those in attendance.

On March 10, there will be an opportunity for students, university leaders, community leaders and anyone else who would like to attend, to speak to one another about diversity issues. This facilitated discussion would help develop a plan where each voice is equal and carries the same weight.