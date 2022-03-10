Letter from the Editor: Spinnaker stands with Ukraine

Two weeks ago, members of Spinnaker and Spinnaker Radio teamed up to craft a message of solidarity to college radio students in Ukraine through the College Radio Foundation, a New Jersey-based non-profit organization that supports college radio broadcasting in America. Our message joins over 50 others recorded in half a dozen languages from college media organizations around the globe. Students from all across Ukraine then replied with their own thoughts for the world, most of the audio recorded on their cell phones as they sheltered from Russian attacks. The College Radio Foundation then combined these missives into a 42-minute radio program that aired live from multiple college stations Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

Listen to the Ukraine content via the College Radio Foundation Soundcloud here. View an interactive map of every college involved here.

