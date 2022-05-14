Jacksonville activists join state-wide protests for women’s rights

Several hundred people filled the front lawn of the Duval County Courthouse Saturday afternoon as they protested in support of abortion rights during the “The People’s Abortion Rally.”

Organized by the Women’s March Jacksonville, a woman-led activist organization in Jacksonville, the protest joined many more planned across the state this weekend. Earlier this month, POLITICO published a draft opinion by the Supreme Court that supported overturning the Roe v. Wade decision which has since sparked public outrage.

Nation-wide, the Associated Press reported that “supporters of abortion rights took to the streets […] on Saturday to make clear their anger at the prospect that the Supreme Court will soon strike down the constitutional right to abortion. Cries of “My body, my choice” rang out as activists committed to fighting for what they called reproductive freedom.”

Check out Spinnaker Photographer Justin Nedrow’s gallery of photographs of the Jacksonville protest below:

Gallery | 23 Photos Justin Nedrow Protestors hold signs during “The People’s Abortion Rally” for abortion rights in front of the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

