Qdoba brings Mexican food to campus as construction begins

A new place to eat on-campus has been spotted! University of North Florida students will soon be able to enjoy Mexican food from Qdoba.

Taking the spot of Slice, a pizza joint that opened in 2018, Qdoba will be available when students return for the Fall semester.

Gallery | 2 Photos Carter Mudgett A “Coming Soon!” sign can be seen in front of where Qdoba will be opening in the Fall semester. A Mexican food chain, the venue will give students more variety in what they’d like to eat on campus.

This new venue will be right next to Einstein Bros. Bagels and Panda Express on the western side of the John A. Delaney Student Union on the first floor. Official hours of operation have not yet been released.

