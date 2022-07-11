Jacksonville Beach pier re-opens after years of construction

The Jacksonville Beach pier has re-opened to visitors after a lengthy three-year hiatus due to hurricane repairs.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on July 6 to mark the occasion as the Jacksonville and Jax Beach mayors welcomed citizens to the stronger and sturdier boardwalk. Regular beach-goers can now enjoy one of Jax Beach’s long-awaited highlights.

An exciting morning I’m proud to be a part of. The grand re-opening of the Jax Beach Pier!!! Thanks to all of our partners that made this possible. The pier will open in phases, so for now, it’s open to pedestrians from 7am to 7pm. Enjoy! More info to come. pic.twitter.com/O7laHh7irW — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) July 6, 2022

The pier has been “strengthened to better withstand future storms and continue to serve our communities for decades to come,” Mayor Lenny Curry said at the ceremony, according to New4JAX.

The big upgrade included big pilings under the pier to help with stabilization and counter the force of crashing waves. The structure is now also eight feet higher than before the renovations, which cost around $ 11.6 million dollars, according to the Florida Times-Union.

It’s open!! After years of construction, pedestrians are stepping on the new @COJB_Government Jax Beach Pier for the first time! As part of a phased opening, fishing will be allowed from the pier in a couple weeks. pic.twitter.com/0aZTo3sIoc — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) July 6, 2022

The pier is open and free to walkers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, but no fishing is allowed yet. The boardwalk will open to fishers in a few weeks, with a three-rod limit, according to WJCT. Bait shops and bathrooms will open soon after in the next phases.

