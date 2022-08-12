Introducing Treasurer Michael Barcal of UNF Student Government

Recently taking on the role of Student Government (SG) Treasurer, Michael Barcal is an upcoming junior in Construction Management at the University of North Florida (UNF) and a veteran member of SG.

Seeking involvement with the campus, Barcal joined SG in the fall of 2021 as Assistant Director of the Osprey Sales Club (OSC) where he dealt with club funding boards and learned how to allocate money for UNF clubs to receive grant requests.

Barcal left that position to give his time and focus to his grades and classes. After feeling ready again to rejoin SG, Barcal applied for the treasurer position and was sworn in on July 29.

The position as treasurer appealed to Barcal because of the similar responsibilities he held during his time with OSC.

“It really spoke to me because I had worked with the allocation of money in the past and that was honestly one of the best parts of the position because I could really see it benefiting the students and having a lasting impact on them,” Barcal said.

As treasurer, Barcal looks over activity and service fees and will be making the budget for the next fiscal year.

Barcal is most looking forward to helping students by funding the things that impact their time at UNF, whether that be trips, safety concerns or events they can attend.

From his time and involvement with SG, Barcal hopes to take away leadership skills and accounting experience for life after college but mostly hopes to leave a lasting impact on students.

“If I could help fund an event for someone to make a great connection with say, some business manager and then they get an internship and end up working for that company, that would mean the world to me,” Barcal said.

After his time at UNF, Barcal hopes to jump into the workforce at a construction firm and bring all the knowledge and experience SG has given him.

