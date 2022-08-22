Tuesday is election day

If you want to have a say in who represents you in Tallahassee, D.C. or who runs the local sheriff’s office, you’ll need to head to the polls tomorrow.

Early voting in the primaries wrapped up Saturday. Not many registered voters in Jacksonville took advantage of the opportunity to vote early.

According to the Duval Supervisor of Elections, only 15% either turned out to cast or mail in their ballots.

The Democratic primary races are the most interesting, with gubernatorial and senate candidates looking to move forward to November’s general election against Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio.

A couple of other quick notes for Jacksonville — there’s an interesting race for Sheriff, plus voters will decide whether Duval teachers should get a raise. The starting salary now is roughly $48.000.

That may not sound so bad, but according to the Duval County Public School’s website experienced educators aren’t making much more than that, and they’re retiring — leaving a major teacher shortage.

News4Jax has a comprehensive voters’ guide. You can check it out here. Polls are open tomorrow 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

