UNF named “Best of the Best” college for LGBTQ+ students in the southeast

The University of North Florida was recognized as the “Best of the Best” college in the southeast for LGBTQ+ students on Wednesday by Campus Pride — an organization focused on creating safe and welcoming campuses for LGBTQ+ people.

UNF is proud to be one of only 40 campuses recognized nationally as a “Best of the Best” by @campuspride. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/4rkprbvNuR pic.twitter.com/Tr37c8bdHm — University of North Florida (@UofNorthFlorida) August 24, 2022

Featuring 40 four-year campuses across the country split up by region, UNF was ranked five out of five stars on the Campus Pride Index (CPI) — the definitive national benchmarking tool measuring LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices. This year, the Best of the Best list was based on an overall score of 93% or higher.

“When I first came to UNF, our Campus Pride ranking was 3.5 stars, which is a huge accomplishment for any university. In the last two years, my team and I worked closely and tirelessly with many departments on campus and organizations outside of campus to improve equality and inclusion, not just at UNF, but in the greater Jacksonville area as a whole,” wrote UNF LGBTQ Center Director Manny Velásquez-Paredes in an email to Spinnaker. “Our mission continues because we need to be the leaders in diversity and equality. We will continue to create more opportunities for LGBTQ+ students, staff and faculty to feel more welcome and to find a safe place at UNF.”

