Red Zone panel happening now, watch live

The University of North Florida is hosting a panel event Wednesday night in the Student Union to discuss the Red Zone.

The Red Zone is a time of statistically heightened instances of sexual assault that happen during the first part of the fall semester on college campuses.

UNF is hosting a series of events to discuss how UNF and the campus community can maintain healthy relationships, utilize on-campus resources and work together to prevent sexual misconduct.

View the full calendar of UNF programming for Red Zone below:

