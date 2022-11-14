Class registration access restored after delay, time tickets reassigned

Access to registration and other myWings services has been restored, according to a University of North Florida alert sent Monday afternoon.

“The performance of services should stabilize in the next few hours,” according to the alert.

Registration time tickets will be reassigned to one day later to preserve the order that students are allowed to register in, the alert said.

Check myWings for your new time ticket.

This is a breaking news update, the original article continues below.

The University of North Florida sent a digital notification updating students on the ongoing registration issues. The notification said that the fall withdrawal deadline has been extended as a result of Hurricane Nicole. Despite the current issues, the Registrar’s office is working on maintaining the established order for students. The final thing highlighted by the update is that One-Stop is unable to offer its full services due to banner issues, and students should keep that in mind if/when they make an appointment.

Keep an eye on your email for an update on these issues UNF said.

This is a breaking news update, the original article continues below.

Many Ospreys logging onto myWings this morning to register for Spring 2023 courses found themselves unable to access their registration and other tools.

The University of North Florida (UNF) sent an all personnel an alert through myWings reporting:

“UNF ITS is currently responding to widespread access issues with Banner services, which are impacting student registration, timesheets, and all other Banner services. ITS is investigating the root cause and working on a resolution.”

Spinnaker also tried to visit the registration site but was met with similar issues. Spinnaker reached out to UNF for a statement on the issue and was sent the same statement released through myWings.

For more information, visit here.

Spinnaker will update this story as more information is released.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].