Women’s basketball takes down Bethune-Cookman, secures first away win

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The University of North Florida (UNF) Ospreys women’s basketball team faced off against the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats on Thursday, taking the game 54-43

This win helped snapped a four-game losing skid for UNF, something that can go a long way in giving this young team confidence.

Things were close in the first half, with the Ospreys only facing a three-point deficit at halftime due to a strong first quarter for the Wildcats.

The Ospreys picked things up in the second half however, creating a sizable lead by outscoring the Wildcats 17-6 in the third quarter, and sealing the deal in the fourth.

Forward Emma Broermann had a fantastic outing, with the senior achieving a double-double in Thursday’s matchup with 18 points and a game-leading 12 rebounds.

This was Broermann’s fourth double-double of her illustrious career and first of the season, coming up just two rebounds short of a career high.

Freshman guard Sarah Taub also had quite the impact on this game, taking seven rebounds of her own in the win.

With Thursday’s win, the Ospreys now move to 2-4, a record that many fans are optimistic will continue to improve throughout the course of the season.

The Ospreys return home on Friday to square off with Trinity Baptist College, a team that UNF posted a 95-point win over last season.

___

