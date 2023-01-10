Kick off 2023 with UNF’s event-packed week

The University of North Florida (UNF) welcomes back its students – new and returning – for the 2023 Spring semester with a week filled with campus events that include free food, special giveaways and plenty of fun. All events are free with an Osprey1 Card.

Tuesday

Tonight is Game Night with The Flock, where students are invited to play inflatable basketball to get ready to roll into the remainder of basketball season. UNF’s master calendar explains the events are free with an Osprey1 Card and will also provide free food, giveaways, and other fun activities. The event starts at 6 p.m. in the ballrooms of the John A. Delaney Student Union.

Wednesday

Wednesday night is Pajamas and Pancakes night hosted by Osprey Life and Productions. Starting at 6 p.m. in the ballrooms of the Student Union, a movie will be played with fun added elements like activities, food and an exclusive merch item for the giveaway. The dress code is your favorite pair of pajamas!

Thursday

Next is the Watch Party with The Flock, where fans can watch UNF men’s basketball take on Jacksonville State starting at 6:30 p.m. Students are invited to come and cheer on the Ospreys in their best blue and gray apparel.

Friday

Bringing a fun-filled week to an end, Food Truck Frenzy night starts at 5 p.m. at the Osprey Plaza. With an Osprey1 Card, free food will be first come first serve to all UNF students, so make sure to arrive early.

Enjoy all the fun activities UNF has to offer, not only this week but all semester. These activities are a great way to meet new people and get involved with everything UNF campus life has to offer. For more information on future events, visit UNF’s master calendar.

