Women’s basketball topples Jacksonville in rivalry thriller, snapping four-game losing streak

The University of North Florida women’s basketball team faced off for the second time against the Jacksonville University Dolphins on Saturday, taking the game 74-70 in a close contest.

This win not only marked a huge rebound after Thursday’s loss to the Dolphins in their previous matchup, but also turned around the season by ending a four-game losing streak

The Ospreys dominated the Dolphins offensively in the first half, with UNF taking a 41-27 lead into the break.

However, the opposing Jacksonville unit continued to fight in the second half of the contest, with the Dolphins out-scoring the Ospreys substantially 25-8 in the third quarter. This led to JU securing a tight 52-49 lead heading into the fourth and final quarter.

The fourth quarter showed signs of the potential that this young UNF squad has and demonstrated their valiant effort to turn things around this season. With the game on the line, the Ospreys managed to outperform the rivals in the fourth, scoring 25 points compared to the Dolphins 18. This is what allowed the Ospreys to seal the deal with the 74-70 win.

Along with this victory, graduate student forward Elysa Wesolik had her best game as an Osprey. Her team-leading 21 points in a career-high led North Florida to the pivotal win.

Sophomore guard Kaila Rougier had a fantastic outing as well, dominating the glass with 11 total rebounds in what was a critical performance to the outcome of the game.

With this triumph, the Ospreys are now faced with a 6-13 record on the season, while also securing a favorable 4-3 record when at the nest.

With 10 games left before the ASUN tournament, UNF will be looking to use Saturday’s achievement to build on and continue winning in these remaining weeks.

North Florida will be at home for both games in the upcoming week, with the Ospreys facing off against the Stetson University Hatters on Thursday at 7 p.m. as well the Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles on Saturday at 2 p.m.

