String of thefts reported before, during Spring Break

At least six crimes happened at the University of North Florida in the days leading up to and during spring break—five cases of theft and one burglary—according to university police department reports.

Two bikes were stolen between Mar. 7 and Mar. 11 according to separate UPD reports. Both reports said that the bike locks used to secure the bikes appeared to be cut. In the first instance of bike theft, the police report stated that the bike had been recovered and not damaged.

The university also released Clery Act Timely Warning for a vehicle theft between Mar. 9 and Mar. 10 at the Flats in Lot 65.

Another UPD report describes a burglary case where the victim’s rear right passenger door was broken, and 21 pairs of assorted shoes were stolen at Lot 16 during the same time frame.

Most recently, two thefts allegedly occurred on Saturday, Mar. 18, according to UPD’s reports. Someone stole an AirPods case in one, and in another, a bag was stolen.

Aside from one bike, none of the items stolen have been recovered, according to the reports. None of the cases have been cleared by UPD as of the publishing of this article.

