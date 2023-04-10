Softball continues to struggle, falls to Liberty in weekend series

The University of North Florida softball team faced off against the Liberty University Flames for a three-game series this weekend, with the Ospreys failing to capitalize as they were swept by the in-conference rival.

Things didn’t go well offensively in game one, with the Ospreys failing to score a run until the fourth inning, allowing Liberty to win the game in dominant fashion by a score of 6-1.

Despite how the first game of the series went, UNF started to heat up at bat in game two. They managed to score five runs in the first inning, as well as another two in the second to bring North Florida a formidable 7-1 lead early in the contest.

This lead was not enough to seal the deal, though. Liberty came back, firing on all cylinders by scoring four runs in the fourth and three unanswered runs in both the fifth and the sixth. This led to a comeback and the Flames taking home the win 12-9.

Sadly, the signs of life shown by UNF in game two were completely shut down by the third and final game of the series. Liberty locked down defensively, not allowing the Ospreys to score a single run in what was a 6-0 demolition match to end the weekend.

Things are currently looking grim for this unit, with North Florida softball now faced with an eight-game losing streak which began in late March. This streak, mixed with a 2-10 ASUN record, leaves many Osprey fans hoping for change.

Despite these negatives, there are many high performers on this team who continuously bring hope to the UNF fanbase.

Senior outfielder Shannon Glover stayed consistently productive all weekend despite the outcome, managing a hit in each of the three games in what was a tough series.

UNF will be on the road in the upcoming week, traveling to Gainesville to face off against the University of Florida, then heading on up past the state’s border for a weekend series against the University of North Alabama.

