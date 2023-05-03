High-scoring affairs ends in loss for baseball against UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of North Florida Ospreys went head-to-head with the University of Central Knights for the third time this season, falling 16-10 in a game that saw nine home runs.

The bats were anything but shy early on, as UNF got things going with an Alex Lodise home run – his 15th of the year – in the top of the first inning. This gave the Ospreys a three-run lead, but it didn’t last long.

The high-powered Knights offense took a 4-3 lead in the bottom half of the frame thanks to a pair of home runs from Lex Boedicker and Andrew Sundean. The second inning came and went without incident, but in typical Osprey fashion, the UCF lead wasn’t here to stay.

In the top of the third inning, freshman sensation Lodise picked up where he left off, driving in a run on an RBI double to even the game back up. Teammate Cherokee Nichols followed this up with an RBI double of his own to score Lodise and edge the Ospreys back in front.

Unfortunately for UNF, this proved to be their final lead of the evening. The UCF attack kicked into high gear through the bottom halves of the third, fourth and fifth innings. A double from Sundean knotted the game at 5-5, with the Knights taking care of business in the next few innings.

UCF outfielder John Rhys Plumlee, who also doubles as the Knights’ quarterback on the football field, opened things up with a home run in the bottom of the fourth. He wasn’t done, though, later drilling a two-run homer in the very next inning.

By the end of the fifth, UCF had a sizable 12-5 lead. Neither team was ready to let up, though, with there still being four innings left to play. UNF designated hitter Dallen Leach put the Ospreys back with five with a home run in the top of the sixth.

The Knights struck right back with a pair of explosive home runs right after to extend their lead to 16-7. The Ospreys didn’t put their heads down, though, posting a three-run seventh inning in response.

It was too little, too late, though, as UCF won comfortably 16-10. While this isn’t a desirable result for the Ospreys, it shows that their offense has the fire power to go up against some of the nation’s best.

All focus now shifts to a road series this weekend against North Alabama. Sitting 11th in the ASUN Conference standings, the Ospreys are currently on the outside looking in for the conference tournament. With just a few weeks left in the regular season, a good outing in Florence will be crucial to the remainder of this season.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].