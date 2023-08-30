UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

The University of North Florida announced Monday that its campus would be shut down on Tuesday and Wednesday, aside from food and shelter for students living on campus. Construction materials were secured and campus was largely devoid of students before Idalia made landfall.
.
Hurricane Idalias rainfall forecast as of 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. Courtesy of the National Weather Service.
The outside of the Fine Arts Center, which began construction during the first few weeks of the fall 2023 semester, was locked down in preparation for Hurricane Idalia. Though still not complete, materials left outside were strapped down.
On-campus dining locations, shuttles to completely close Wednesday, UNF says

UNF classes, activities to resume Thursday, university says

Carter Mudgett and Jeanne Gilbert
August 30, 2023

After closing for two days in preparation for Hurricane Idalia, the University of North Florida announced Wednesday evening that its campus will resume normal operations on Thursday.

Shuttle and on-campus dining services for students living on campus are opening back up tonight with modified schedules and further information will be communicated directly to students by email. The Osprey Cafe will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight with a limited menu, and Ozzie’s in Osprey Fountains will be open from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday. Normal hours will resume tomorrow, according to UNF Dining’s Instagram.

Idalia has moved further up the East Coast and is currently located in northern Georgia, near South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. The storm made landfall early this morning as a Category 4 hurricane but has since weakened to a tropical storm. Idalia is now expected to remain a tropical storm as it travels up and out from the U.S. East Coast but will continue to weaken, according to the NWS 5 p.m. alert discussion.

The University of North Florida announced Monday that its campus would be shut down on Tuesday and Wednesday, aside from food and shelter for students living on campus. Construction materials were secured and campus was largely devoid of students before Idalia made landfall.

Tropical-storm-force winds will continue to impact parts of the southeastern U.S. through tomorrow, the NHS said, but the danger is largely past.

Even though the university announced that campus operations would resume as normal on Thursday, UNF Athletics canceled Thursday night’s women’s soccer game, citing potential weather increments and travel delays caused by Idalia.

“[The game] will not be rescheduled,” UNF Athletics wrote in a statement.

“Our thoughts remain with those affected by the storm,” UNF wrote in their final alert about now-Tropical Storm Idalia. “Individuals impacted by the storm who may have challenges returning tomorrow should contact their supervisor or instructors as soon as possible.”

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
About the Contributors
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism. He is the current editor-in-chief of Spinnaker. First joining the newsroom in 2020, he is now an award-winning journalist, most recently placing second in the Society of Professional Journalist's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.
Jeanne Gilbert, General Assignment Reporter
Jeanne is a general assignment reporter for Spinnaker.

