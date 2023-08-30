UNF classes, activities to resume Thursday, university says

After closing for two days in preparation for Hurricane Idalia, the University of North Florida announced Wednesday evening that its campus will resume normal operations on Thursday.

Shuttle and on-campus dining services for students living on campus are opening back up tonight with modified schedules and further information will be communicated directly to students by email. The Osprey Cafe will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight with a limited menu, and Ozzie’s in Osprey Fountains will be open from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Thursday. Normal hours will resume tomorrow, according to UNF Dining’s Instagram.

Idalia has moved further up the East Coast and is currently located in northern Georgia, near South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. The storm made landfall early this morning as a Category 4 hurricane but has since weakened to a tropical storm. Idalia is now expected to remain a tropical storm as it travels up and out from the U.S. East Coast but will continue to weaken, according to the NWS 5 p.m. alert discussion.

Tropical-storm-force winds will continue to impact parts of the southeastern U.S. through tomorrow, the NHS said, but the danger is largely past.

Even though the university announced that campus operations would resume as normal on Thursday, UNF Athletics canceled Thursday night’s women’s soccer game, citing potential weather increments and travel delays caused by Idalia.

“[The game] will not be rescheduled,” UNF Athletics wrote in a statement.

“Our thoughts remain with those affected by the storm,” UNF wrote in their final alert about now-Tropical Storm Idalia. “Individuals impacted by the storm who may have challenges returning tomorrow should contact their supervisor or instructors as soon as possible.”

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].