Jaguars drop overtime thriller to Bengals, lose quarterback to injury
Jace Brown, Opinions Reporter

December 5, 2023

UNF BOT unanimously approves faculty pay raise

Jeanne Gilbert, News Editor
December 4, 2023

The University of North Florida Board of Trustees unanimously approved a salary agreement between the university and UFF-UNF on Thursday to give faculty pay raises.

Raises are based on market value. Faculty members already at or above market value will receive a minimum raise of 5%, while those who are paid well below market value could receive up to 19% in some cases. UNF faculty ratified the policy in a 174-6 vote on Nov. 17, and the policy was sent to the Board of Trustees for final consideration.

President Moez Limayem praised the proposal in an email sent to faculty last month: “While we recognize not every compensation issue will be solved immediately by this proposal, it represents meaningful progress and will be important for UNF moving forward.”

Back in March, UNF was ranked as the second-lowest paying public university in Florida by the National Education Association’s higher education faculty salary analysis, with only professors at New College of Florida making less on average.

This initiative comes after the university commissioned a faculty and staff compensation survey from Evergreen Solutions, a consultation company that conducts studies for public education and government institutions, comparing UNF faculty and staff pay with other similar R1 and R2 universities. According to Limayem’s email, the raise will bring the average UNF faculty salary above the market average. 

It’s still unclear how this will rank UNF in comparison to other Florida schools.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Jeanne Gilbert, News Editor
Jeanne Gilbert is a sophomore majoring in public relations at the University of North Florida. She joined Spinnaker in the summer of 2023 as a volunteer and now serves as the news editor. After graduating, Jeanne plans to continue in the newsroom or work in public relations.

