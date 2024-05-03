UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Arrested UNF student protestors awaiting first court appearance

Jeanne Gilbert, Editor-in-Chief
May 3, 2024

Updated at 11 a.m. to include a statement from the University of North Florida

Several pro-Palestine protestors were arrested Thursday night for failing to vacate the University of North Florida Green 45 minutes after a newly imposed 10 p.m. curfew.

At least 10 protestors were seen zip-tied and sat in front of the Fine Arts Center last night. The Students for a Democratic Society, who organized the protest, are calling these students the JAX15, but Spinnaker has been unable to verify with police the exact number of protestors arrested.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that SDS President Simeon Crosby and member Lisandra Morales were arrested. They will appear in court for the first time on Friday at 1 p.m.

Spinnaker has contacted UNF and the University Police Department about the students’ status and who imposed the 10 p.m. curfew but has not yet received a response from UPD. The university said, “We have no additional comment besides what we provided to Spinnaker last night.”

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to cover the students arrested and the university’s response.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

 
